ZESA man electrocuted
- 10 hours 20 minutes ago
A ZESA employee at Concession was electrocuted today while fixing electricity in Mazowe.
Sources familiar with the incident allege the man who is yet to be identified by the police touched a charged wire and was electrocuted.
"This man was working together with his colleagues and he touched a powered line and he died instantly after leaving him hanging on the wire," said the source
