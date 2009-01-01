Home | World | Africa | ZESA man electrocuted

A ZESA employee at Concession was electrocuted today while fixing electricity in Mazowe.

Sources familiar with the incident allege the man who is yet to be identified by the police touched a charged wire and was electrocuted.

"This man was working together with his colleagues and he touched a powered line and he died instantly after leaving him hanging on the wire," said the source

