Home | World | Africa | Ziyambi allowed to serve divorce summons through the newspapers
Zanu-PF MPs using Govt fuel on girlfriends, says Matemadanda
Mnangagwa's govt moves to dock teachers' salaries

Ziyambi allowed to serve divorce summons through the newspapers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 8 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was yesterday allowed to serve the divorce summons through the newspapers.

Justice Manzunzu said, "Applicant be and is hereby granted leave to serve the summons under case number HC4714/20 and any other subsequent pleadings under the case number HC4714/20, including the notice of set down by way of publication in a widely circulating newspaper in Zimbabwe, namely the Herald, or any other publication circulating in Zimbabwe," the judge said.

"Applicant to further serve the divorce summons (only) on a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who will be manning the respondent's residence at 384 New Forest Marlborough, Harare."

The divorce matter is pending.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128