Ziyambi allowed to serve divorce summons through the newspapers
- 11 hours 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Justice Manzunzu said, "Applicant be and is hereby granted leave to serve the summons under case number HC4714/20 and any other subsequent pleadings under the case number HC4714/20, including the notice of set down by way of publication in a widely circulating newspaper in Zimbabwe, namely the Herald, or any other publication circulating in Zimbabwe," the judge said."Applicant to further serve the divorce summons (only) on a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who will be manning the respondent's residence at 384 New Forest Marlborough, Harare."
The divorce matter is pending.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles