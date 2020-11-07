Home | World | Africa | Gutu apologises for calling for sanctions against Zimbabwe

FORMER MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu has apologised for his role in calling for the imposition of unilateral & punitive sanctions against Zimbabwe by some powerful Western nations.

Gutu apologised via Twitter.

Sai Gutu, "I would like to sincerely apologize to all patriotic Zimbabweans for having played a part in the calling for the imposition of unilateral & punitive sanctions against Zimbabwe by some powerful Western nations. I'm very sorry & ashamed of having let down my beloved country."

In an opinion article he penned in October, Gutu said, "Far from punishing the Government for alleged human rights abuses, these killer illegal sanctions were actually imposed in order to make the economy "scream''.

"The end game was to engineer a socio-economic and political uprising against the Zanu-PF-led Government and replace it with a puppet and pliant government that would not only reverse the land reform programme by giving back land to the white former commercial farmers but that would also, both directly and indirectly, take instructions from London and Washington DC in particular.

"This was a grand plan that was oiled by big money. No less than US$10 million was channelled to MDC over the years in order to push this regime change agenda that, inter alia, also took the form of so-called targeted sanctions.

"These illegal sanctions are tantamount to a weapon of mass destruction (WMD). They are anything but targeted. In reality, these demonic sanctions hit the ordinary people more than they hit the ruling elite in Zimbabwe. By closing all normal access to financial packages and loans from conventional sources such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, these illegal sanctions literally made Zimbabwe's economy scream for almost two decades."

