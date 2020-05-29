Home | World | Africa | Chiwenga wants Zimbabwe to stop begging

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga says Zimbabwe must not extend a begging bowl to other countries as it is endowed with enough natural resources to turn around the country's economy.

Speaking during young farmers awards in Harare yesterday, Chiwenga challenged youths to play a key role in the development of the country.

"We should stop this business of year in, year out going to other countries with a begging bowl and yet we are the best on the continent. We are the best from this region right up to Cairo in terms of education. Let's now take our education ability and go into every industry, starting by feeding ourselves, going into manufacturing, in every industry, you are the youths, you are the future, let's see your worthiness as government we will give you the full support," he said.

Chiwenga said agriculture is the government's number one priority and would be utilised to end the current economic crisis.

"Our government, in its drive to ensure an upper middle income economy by the year 2030, has prioritised agriculture production and its value chains.

"The agriculture sector continues to be the backbone of our economy, contributing between 16 and 20 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 40 percent of exports.

"It is worth noting that youth in agriculture play a significant role in agriculture production as well as enhancing food and nutrition security," Chiwenga added.

He said the government would soon open a land bank to help farms to secure loans.

"Agricultural sector is dominated by many small holders farmers, usually the youth, with technical skills but lacking the requisite capital to finance production in the capital intensive sector. In this case the establishment of a land bank will go a long way towards ensuring easy access to financial support," Chiwenga said.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga added that the government would soon resettle people from Chimanimani.

"We need to be careful when we resettle our people, we earmarked Chimanimani to make a horticulture, citrus, tea and forestry area. We want to resettle people in areas where they will never be affected if we get another cyclone.

"Those areas along the Zambezi valley, the Save valley, Runde and Limpopo, where we are opening huge treks of land, we would want to see youths also get involved in estate farms.

"You start from there and we know our country is secure in terms of food and security."

He also said climate change has impacted negatively on the agriculture sector.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...