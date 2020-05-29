Home | World | Africa | Gringo recovering in hospital

Veteran comedian Lazarus Boora affectionately known as 'Gringo' is recovering in hospital following interventions by government through the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association.

Boora was hospitalised after struggling with stomach and renal complaints.

For years, Lazarus ‘Gringo' Boora entertained multitudes of ZBC viewers through his hilarious performances on the small screen, but since October last year the veteran comedian has not been well.

He is, however, recovering and getting free treatment at a private facility in Harare courtesy of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association.

This Saturday, the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Honourable Tino Machakaire paid him a visit.

"I was sick, I was in pain, but now I am feeling better and I would like to thank the doctors for all that they have done and are doing for me," said the comedian.

Wife Netsai Meki added; "… he couldn't eat, walk or move about but, at least, now he can eat on his own and can move his hands."

Chairperson of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association Dr Johannes Marisa said their mandate is to save lives.

"I want him to continue entertaining us. As long as we are still practising we will not let these artists die we will continue to liaise with our colleagues and assist them."

Deputy Minister Machakaire said the ministry will continue working with various partners for the welfare of artists.

"Government remains committed to the welfare of artists and we would like to thank the doctors here for treating Gringo for free. We would really like to commend them and our doors will always remain open to them and all artists who require help," he said.

Booratook part in many television dramas including ‘Gringo', ‘Gringo Ndiyani', and ‘Gringo the Trouble Maker'.

