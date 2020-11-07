Home | World | Africa | Shaya is the Godfather of football, says Peter Ndlovu

LEGENDARY former Zimbabwe Warriors captain cum Mamelodi Sundowns team manager Peter Ndlovu has said former Dynamos star George "Mastermind" Shaya's contribution to football must not be underestimated.

Ndlovu made the remarks on Friday speaking from his Mzansi base in a video played at the celebrations of Shaya's 77th belated birthday that was organised by Doves Funeral Assurance and its South Africa based sister company Zororo-Phumulani Repatriation and Funeral Plan at his Glen Norah residence.

Shaya is regarded as one of the greatest players to emerge on the local football scene as he has won the Soccer Star of the Year award a record five times.

"It's a special day for our legend George Shaya. We are celebrating him as a man, as a good human being. You must be honoured when you are still alive so that you can see your legacy. People must appreciate you when you are still alive," he said.

"I want to echo the support given by Doves. It's unbelievable how they appreciate legends, and for them to go an extra mile to be part of this celebration and all of us in general. I say to Doves thank you so much for reaching out."

The lavish birthday celebrations coincided with the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Shaya's marriage with wife Agnes.

Speaking at the event, Doves Funeral Assurance managing director, Talent Maziwisa paid tribute to Shaya's contribution to the country's football.

"We are here as Doves Funeral Assurance recognising the special value of our legend, George Shaya as part of our corporate social responsibility and our statement to say we have to look after our legends while they are still alive," he said.

Maziwisa urged the corporate world to come up with measures that can sustain the lives of sportsman and musicians post their prime.

"We do appreciate that sport is a short-term form of employment for athletes and, especially for those who played before it was fully commercialised, they really need support hence our coming in to help Shaya," he said.



"I am challenging the corporate world to also come to the plate and help out living legends. We have so many legends who need help out there."

Shaya's wife thanked Doves for the gesture as they when on to present a curved 65-inch flat screen UHD TV and guaranteed monthly groceries.

"I am humbled by the gesture which has been shown by Doves Funeral Assurance. I am shedding tears as I know if his leg had not been amputated, he would have been kicking a football just to show that he can still do it," he said.

"I am very happy and I would like to urge Doves to continue with the good work they are doing and even extend the gesture to other legends around."

Zororo-Phumulani Repatriation and Funeral Plan's operations director Brian Makunike speaking from his Mzansi base said Shaya was a legend who needs to be appreciated for what he has done for the nation.

"As a leading funeral service and repatriation company, Zororo-Phumulani Repatriation and Funeral Plan we deal with a lot of grieving families so we are the first ones to know that it is important to celebrate life and this time around we are celebrating with a football legend George Shaya who has achieved a lot for the country," he said.

"As part of our social responsibility we reach out to different people across the borders. So we have been in touch with Mrs Shaya and one of the things that being in touch with a person is that you get to understand the things that they may require and all we needed to do was to hopefully be able to put a smile on this football legend."

Makunike said education is one of the areas they are investing in giving computers to new university students every year as part of their social responsibility.

"We don't always choose what we do, but because we are in touch with our people, we found out that a lot of our people were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other legacy issues have also affected people like the Shaya family so they were not spared by what has been going on in Zimbabwe," he said.

"As Zororo-Phumulani Repatriation and Funeral Plan we speak of a whole world of people as our different policy covers a range of people since its starts from as little as 69R. This is why we have amongst our clients' engineers, musicians, maids, doctors, former footballers and current stars especially here in South Africa so in terms of our own social responsibility we find ourselves having to reach all those kinds of people."

Legendary former Zimbabwe Warriors captain cum Mamelodi Sundowns team manager and Zororo Phumulani Repatriation and Funeral Plan's brand Ambassador Peter Ndlovu speaking from his base in Mzansi, said Shaya's contribution to football can never be underestimated.

"It's a special day for our legend George Shaya. We are celebrating him as a man, as a good human being. You must be honoured when you are still alive so that you can see your legacy. People must appreciate you when you are still alive," he said.

"I want to echo the support given by Doves. It's unbelievable how they appreciate legends, and for them to go an extra mile to be part of this celebration and all of us in general. I say to Doves thank you so much for reaching out."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...