RBZ official in DCC campaigns

  11 hours 38 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe employee Kushinga Dutiro has breached his organization code of conduct by contesting in Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.

The bank's code of conduct on politics state that, " An employee of the bank may not hold office in a political party, nor express himself officially in a manner that indicates alignment or opposition to a political party."

Dutiro is eying the secretary for information post and is very active in Zanu pf groups where he is canvassing for support.

Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Dutiro was not reachable on his phone up to the time of this writing.

Mazowe District is one of the districts where fights are high and the fights have contributed greatly to the tearing of the party.

