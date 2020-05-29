'Let me puff Mnangagwa has failed to rule this country'
Chakanetsa appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded him out of custody to November 17.
The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged on October 6 Chakanetsa was drinking beer at the farm with his friends.A police officer in uniform passed through and he shouted "Let me puff Mnangagwa has failed to rule his country" he shouted twice at the top of his voice.
The police officer subsquently arrested the suspect and took him to the police station before taking him to court.
In his defense Chakanetsa who was also drunk in court said he does not remember anything.
"Your worship l do not remember anything on the allegations levelled against me," he said.
