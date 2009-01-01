Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Ginimbi Accident Scene

by ZBC

1 hr ago

Socialite Ginimbi dies in Harare road traffic accident. Police confirmed the incident saying; "The accident occurred this morning along Borrowdale Road and it is alleged that Kadungure died on spot. We are still gathering more information on the issue."

