Man kills himself over wife's infidelity

A 38-YeAR-OLD Mushumbi man died after consuming poison following a misunderstanding with his wife whom he accused of having an extra-marital affair.

Nickson Mupatutsa of Kamupimbiri village drank a pesticide in front of his wife Winet Kagokotoro (44) whom he accused of cheating on him.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a case of sudden death in Mushumbi where a husband took his life by drinking poison after a misunderstanding with his wife," Dhewu said.

After taking the pesticide, his nephew Patrick Gabibi Chatora (42) tried to render first aid but unsuccessfully.