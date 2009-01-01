Home | World | Africa | Man kills himself over wife's infidelity
School suspends classes after two pupils test positive to Covid-19

Man kills himself over wife's infidelity



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A 38-YeAR-OLD Mushumbi man died after consuming poison following a misunderstanding with his wife whom he accused of having an extra-marital affair.

Nickson Mupatutsa of Kamupimbiri village drank a pesticide in front of his wife Winet Kagokotoro (44) whom he accused of cheating on him.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a case of sudden death in Mushumbi where a husband took his life by drinking poison after a misunderstanding with his wife," Dhewu said.

After taking the pesticide, his nephew Patrick Gabibi Chatora (42) tried to render first aid but unsuccessfully.

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 151