Man kills himself over wife's infidelity
- 7 hours 21 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nickson Mupatutsa of Kamupimbiri village drank a pesticide in front of his wife Winet Kagokotoro (44) whom he accused of cheating on him.
Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.
"I can confirm a case of sudden death in Mushumbi where a husband took his life by drinking poison after a misunderstanding with his wife," Dhewu said.
After taking the pesticide, his nephew Patrick Gabibi Chatora (42) tried to render first aid but unsuccessfully.
