Gwesela thought faster than President Mnangagwa

It took two years for a notorious Zimbabwean Dissident Richard Gwesela to see that Prime-Minister Mugabe was a spell of dissaster for Zimbabwe. Current President Mnangagwa learnt after 37 years that President Mugabe was pulling the country down. Besides slowness in realisation, President Mnangagwa has proven to the Nation that everything he knows, was leactruerd to him by Mugabe. We see no innovation since Mugabe left, instead, there is acceleration of Mugabe hardhandedness, especially what is happening with the Judiciary and top Lawyers. It was Mugabe who wanted to control the judiciary to fix his opponents. Now its Mnangagwa. What was right to Mugabe, is right to Mnangagwa a Mugabe trainee.

If Gwesela and Mnangagwa walked into my office carrying their C.Vs, asking for a job to become President of my Country, I would offer Gwesela a job ahead of Mnangagwa because Gwesela could see and stop National disaster on time.

By 1983, Gwesela had analysed a problem in Zimbabwe to such an effect that if he had become successful in getting Mugabe removed so early, our Dollar in 2020 would still be a national pride. Our hospitals would still be one of the best in the Southern hemisphere. Our loved relatives would not have perished en-masse in AIDS and our Universities would still be an eny of the World. Our road networks would have improved to 2020 International standards, and our exiled workforce would be profiting Zimbabwe.

Because it took 37 years for President Mnangagwa to see Mugabe's failures, it will take another 37 years for him to see his own mistakes. Maybe President Mnangagwa is not a bad intended person at all, but just that he was born with an incapability to see a problem as fast as Gwesela would have done