Gwesela thought faster than President Mnangagwa
- 10 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
If Gwesela and Mnangagwa walked into my office carrying their C.Vs, asking for a job to become President of my Country, I would offer Gwesela a job ahead of Mnangagwa because Gwesela could see and stop National disaster on time.By 1983, Gwesela had analysed a problem in Zimbabwe to such an effect that if he had become successful in getting Mugabe removed so early, our Dollar in 2020 would still be a national pride. Our hospitals would still be one of the best in the Southern hemisphere. Our loved relatives would not have perished en-masse in AIDS and our Universities would still be an eny of the World. Our road networks would have improved to 2020 International standards, and our exiled workforce would be profiting Zimbabwe.
Because it took 37 years for President Mnangagwa to see Mugabe's failures, it will take another 37 years for him to see his own mistakes. Maybe President Mnangagwa is not a bad intended person at all, but just that he was born with an incapability to see a problem as fast as Gwesela would have done
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles