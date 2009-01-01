Home | World | Africa | Man jailed 15 for sodomy

A 30-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man was slapped with 15 years behind bars by a Bindura magistrate last week for sodomising a 13 year old boy.

Ignatius Chagwedera of Hariana farm, Mvurwi will however spend 13 years in jail after the magistrate Amos Mubobo suspended 2 years on condition of good behavior.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that sometime this year the convict broke into the complainant's bedroom and sodomized him twice on separate incidents.

The matter came to light when Chagwedera was spotted by a neighbour coming out of the boy's room.

The neighbour told the boy's aunt who interviewed the complainant and he narrated the case.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Chagwedera.

The boy was medically examined and the medical affidavit was produced in court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...