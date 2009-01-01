Home | World | Africa | Man jailed 15 for sodomy
Gwesela thought faster than President Mnangagwa
Chiwenga humiliates 'gravely sick' wife

Man jailed 15 for sodomy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 41 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A 30-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man was slapped with 15 years behind bars by a Bindura magistrate last week for sodomising a 13 year old boy.

Ignatius Chagwedera of Hariana farm, Mvurwi will however spend 13 years in jail after the magistrate Amos Mubobo suspended 2 years on condition of good behavior.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that  sometime this year the convict broke into the complainant's bedroom and sodomized him twice on separate incidents.

The matter came to light when Chagwedera was spotted by a neighbour coming out of the boy's room.

The neighbour told the boy's aunt who interviewed the complainant and he narrated the case.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Chagwedera.

The boy was medically examined and the medical affidavit was produced in court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175