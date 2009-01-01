Home | World | Africa | Chamisa targets 1 million virgin voters
Chamisa targets 1 million virgin voters



THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance party says it has launched a campaign to add more than one million new potential voters on its registers ahead of the 2023 elections.

This was revealed last Friday by MDC Alliance national executive council member Descent Collins Bajila at a meeting in Bulawayo.

"There were so many issues that were discussed but the key takeaway was the launch of the one-million youth campaign where we are looking forward to registering one million first-time voters. We want them to participate in the next election regardless of when it will come," he said.

Bajila said in the next few weeks, the MDC Alliance leadership, which includes the secretary-general Chalton Hwende, organising secretary Amos Chibaya and secretary for elections Ian Makone would be deployed to the country's 10 provinces to mobilise support in preparation for the polls.

This comes amid a push for a 10% youth quota in all structures from district to national levels.

The Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Bill which is currently before Parliament proposes that there should be a 10% youth quota in Parliament.

A research by the Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU) revealed that in the 2013 harmonised elections, only 8,87% of the youth were on the voter's roll, translating to nearly two million people who did not vote.

