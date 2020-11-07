The Importance of Unity, Mzilikazi's legacy

The legacy of Mzilikazi "the Trailblazer" who left Kwa-Zulu in the early 1800's to trail through the rigid Territories of the North-West, passing through certain areas and establishing his 'Kraals' wherever he went and one of them now are where the famous Union Buildings are built at Mhlahlandlela (Meintjieskop), he continued to move on and finally settled in Zimbabwe. He is the Pioneer of unity, when he founded the once formidable Mthwakazi Nation, which continues to exist till this day. Hence, the King Lobengula Foundation had an opportunity to welcome the entourage from the "Uqweqwe luka Mthwakazi", a Non-Profit Organisation which was founded in 2019 in Johannesburg with the aim to assist to work for the 'Restoration' of Mthwakazi. It is one of the reasons they want to align their Objectives with those of the King Lobengula Foundation, which is also campaigning for the 'Unity of African' People. The King Lobengula Foundation has the duty to conscientise Our People about African Pride, which is the RIGHT for every human-being to live 'Free and Prosper' in his/her own Soil.

We All belong to this beautiful Land we now call Azania (ZION), the 'land of the free Nations', the people who are grounded and are one in the HOLY SPIRIT, which brings about PEACE and UNITY throughout the whole world. King Mzilikazi was a man with courage, that was embraced with the spirit of peace and unity, hence he was able to bring about all Nations, Sotho; Tswana; Kalanga; Zulu; Shona; Europeans; Khoi-San; the Rozwi and the Xhosa's into one powerful Nation, only to be destroyed by greed, arrogance and self-righteousness.

The Uqweqwe luka Mthwakazi had an opportunity to experience one of the famous Heritage Tour Routes in the Sarah Baartman District, the "The Long Walk to Discovery" which takes a Tourist's to certain Prime Points of African Adventure, with its own experience like the Princess Zila Lobengula Cultural Village located in Fingo Village; the Lobengula Heritage Gravesite, where A.N.L. Mzilikazi is laid to rest next to his son Prince Njube R. Lobengula and his lovely wife Nombina Rosamund Lobengula; it then continues to Queen Victoria Cemetery were some of the Veteran Soldiers of World War 2 are buried and forgotten to this day. These were men who were "promised" some fanciful stipends after their hard work, only to return home in a shameful state; and lastly theT our finishes at Mt. Zion Royal Heritage Park at Makana's Kop, in Makhanda.

The Visitors were taken to see the tangible gravesite of Alban Njube kaLobengula kaMzilikazi at "Kwa-Ndancama" ( a PLACE of Lost Hope), and after that they had a chance to meet the descendants of Prince Njube Rhodes Lobengula who are posing beautifully at the Princess Zila Lobengula Museum (see picture), which is situated within the premises and holds some fascinating history of Colonialism, something which every history enthusiast's should take time to come and view such wonderful Artefacts. The 1.5km Long Hidden Walk to Discovery has the unique sense, in that you get the chance to meet the locals and interact with other Cultures, which is quite imperative to curb this rise in Xenophobia and Racial Intolerance in South Africa. Hence, it is important that Organisation such as KLF; Uqweqwe luka Mzilikazi and other Social Organisations should work together and strive for the Restoration of African Pride, "UBUNTU".