MPs, ministers angle for positions in Zanu-PF DCCs

Zanu-PF bigwigs who include Cabinet ministers and MPs have engaged in fierce fights for top positions in the forthcoming district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections as they seek to consolidate their influence in the ruling party. In Chikomba district, Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro is vying for the post of secretary for health, where he is pitted against Chamunorwa Tseriwa and Pardon Mudzimu. Mangwiro is also Chikomba West legislator.

In Mutoko district, Mutoko East MP Richard Musiyiwa is gunning for the district chairmanship, where he will likely face stiff competition from former DCC vice-chairperson and businessman Zano Kahuni.

