Home | World | Africa | Chamisa bemoans health sector decay
MPs, ministers angle for positions in Zanu-PF DCCs
Zimbabwe politicians bank on Biden presidency

Chamisa bemoans health sector decay



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has lamented the decay in the country's public hospitals which he described as death traps where people now die from curable ailments as the Zanu-PF government has failed to mobilise adequate drugs and motivate health personnel. Addressing mourners at the burial of Glen View North MP Kennedy Dinar (MDC Alliance) in Masvingo yesterday, Chamisa said his party had in the past few weeks lost several top officials as a result of government negligence which has resulted in a collapsed public health delivery system.

Dinar died last week at Chitungwiza Central Hospital after a short illness.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177