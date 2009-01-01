Home | World | Africa | Chamisa bemoans health sector decay

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has lamented the decay in the country's public hospitals which he described as death traps where people now die from curable ailments as the Zanu-PF government has failed to mobilise adequate drugs and motivate health personnel. Addressing mourners at the burial of Glen View North MP Kennedy Dinar (MDC Alliance) in Masvingo yesterday, Chamisa said his party had in the past few weeks lost several top officials as a result of government negligence which has resulted in a collapsed public health delivery system.

Dinar died last week at Chitungwiza Central Hospital after a short illness.

