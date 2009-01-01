Chamisa bemoans health sector decay
- 4 hours 59 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has lamented the decay in the country's public hospitals which he described as death traps where people now die from curable ailments as the Zanu-PF government has failed to mobilise adequate drugs and motivate health personnel. Addressing mourners at the burial of Glen View North MP Kennedy Dinar (MDC Alliance) in Masvingo yesterday, Chamisa said his party had in the past few weeks lost several top officials as a result of government negligence which has resulted in a collapsed public health delivery system.
Dinar died last week at Chitungwiza Central Hospital after a short illness.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177