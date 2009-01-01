Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe politicians bank on Biden presidency

Zimbabwe's warring political leaders yesterday fell over each other in expressing their readiness to work with United States (US)President-elect Joe Biden, hoping to mend relations between Harare and Washington.

Biden thumped incumbent Donald Trump in a tightly contested poll last week, but the latter has declined to accept defeat citing electoral fraud.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe all congratulated Biden, who became the 46th US President.

