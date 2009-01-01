Zimbabwe politicians bank on Biden presidency

Zimbabwe's warring political leaders yesterday fell over each other in expressing their readiness to work with United States (US)President-elect Joe Biden, hoping to mend relations between Harare and Washington.
Biden thumped incumbent Donald Trump in a tightly contested poll last week, but the latter has declined to accept defeat citing electoral fraud.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe all congratulated Biden, who became the 46th US President.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177