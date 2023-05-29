Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer
In an application before magistrate Vongai Guuriro, Mafume's lawyer Tendai Biti said the holding cells at the remand prison are congested and wants an urgent Covid-19 test for his client as he was displaying symptoms.
He was attended to at Remand Clinic, but he was prescribed a painkiller and an antibiotic.
The magistrate is expected to make a ruling today.
