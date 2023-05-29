Home | World | Africa | Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer
Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired
Modalities for exams tweaked

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume says he suspects he has contracted coronavirus due to poor health conditions at Harare Remand prison.

In an application before magistrate Vongai Guuriro, Mafume's lawyer Tendai Biti said the holding cells at the remand prison are congested and wants an urgent Covid-19 test for his client as he was displaying symptoms.

He was attended to at Remand Clinic, but he was prescribed a painkiller and an antibiotic.

The magistrate is expected to make a ruling today.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 120