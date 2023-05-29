Home | World | Africa | Modalities for exams tweaked
Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer
Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

Modalities for exams tweaked



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Authorities have put in place adequate measures to cater for public examination candidates affected by transport challenges without compromising the credibility of the system by allowing latecomers to write in a secure room.

Those who arrive at their centres late, but before the conclusion of the exam, when other candidates are released, will be accommodated in other rooms to take their examinations without having contact with those who might finish earlier.

There will be exceptions for those who arrive after the examination is done and Zimbabwe School Examination Council (zimsec) officials at the centres will make a decision on genuine cases.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has engaged the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to prioritise learners going for examinations when boarding Zupco buses.

Communications and Advocacy director in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said the developments allowed all those scheduled to write examinations and wanted to write them managed to do so.

"There were challenges on Tuesday but we quickly acted on it and all the candidates who wanted to write were given the opportunity."

Public transport has been disrupted by the Covid-19 containment measures with some Zupco kombis and buses filling before school childern could get seats.

However, the Government has made arrangements to cater for learners to be prioritised in these instances.

"There are instances when the exam starts at 8am ending at 10am for example, so if you are late the invigilators will make arrangements that you write without mixing with those who have already finished.

"There might be rare instances of those coming after the exam is finished, ZIMSEC officials and invigilators on the ground will assess and assist genuine cases," said Mr Ndoro.

"We have engaged the Ministry of Transport to prioritise candidates going to write their exams and we have not yet had a problem.

"Since the start of the exams the system has gone on very well and we are yet to hear of any incident where a candidate who wanted to write failed to write an exam," said Mr Ndoro.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 120