Home | World | Africa | UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe
Chin'ono arrested again
Midnight armed robber nabbed

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The UK has imposed a ban on travellers coming in from six African nations over concerns about the importation of a new strain of Covid-19.

People who want to travel from Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Botswana as well as island nations Mauritius and Seychelles will be barred from entering the UK, an advisory said.

The countries are seen as having a high number of travel connections with South Africa.

British and Irish nationals are exempt when arriving back from these countries, but will need to follow quarantine procedures when arriving in the UK.

Scientists say the South African Covid-19 variant is more transmissible with research still ongoing about whether it can harm the effectiveness of vaccines that have been developed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 120