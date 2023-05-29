Home | World | Africa | Midnight armed robber nabbed
Midnight armed robber nabbed



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 20 minutes ago
AN EPWORTH based armed robber was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly stole a gold dealer's money and valuables worth about US$9500 at gunpoint during midnight.

Philemon Kudakwashe Manave (25) of house number 2032 Overspill, Epworth in Harare appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to February 11.

The state-led by Edward Katsvairo alleged on September 19 last year during midnight Manave and his four accomplices who are still at large pounced on a gold dealer Elvis Gombera's house at Jeke village in Chiweshe.

The robbers were armed with a pistol and other unknown objects when they forced open the complainant's door.

Whilst in the house the suspects demanded gold and cash at gunpoint.

They ransacked all rooms, stole US$3000,50 grammes of toasted gold, groceries, mobile phones and clothes.

After the robbery the suspects tied the complainant with strapping strings and went away unnoticed.

Police managed to track Manave and arrested him.

