Home | World | Africa | Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

Trojan Nickel Mine residents are living in apprehension as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to soar.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe, and the world at large, is also tussling with the second wave of the lethal pandemic.

Speaking to this publication some of the residents said their fear is surging day by day as more people are testing positive.

"The compound is overpopulated and when someone tests positive, they are told to self-isolate at home. The houses are too close therefore it is easier for the disease to spread," noted Vitalis Kapiyepiye.

The people who are told to isolate at home are always seen roaming about in the streets and also the results may take time to come.

The mining compound residents have a burning question on how they can be helped since some of the people who are found positive reject the results.

"The people are not even sure if it's COVID-19 or not as we are told the testing machines produce false results.

Even in-between the houses, it is difficult to maintain social distancing," bemoaned Kudzai Mukurunyoro.

Efforts to get a comment from the Human Resources department were in vain as the Manager was not reachable. As a way of corporate social responsibility, the authorities gave every resident two masks.

At the moment, Trojan compound has one isolation center which only caters for about six patients.

Around 50 people tested positive to the disease in the mining compound.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa