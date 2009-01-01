Home | World | Africa | Police hunting down Sikhala
The soft peg and local economic stability
COVID-19 fears in prisons

Police hunting down Sikhala



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Police yesterday arrested Chin'ono and were reportedly hunting down MDC Alliance national vice-chairperson Job Sikhala over their social media comments on a report claiming that a Harare police officer killed a nine-month old baby using a truncheon.

Chin'ono's lawyer, Doug Coltart confirmed the arrest. He said he was at the police's Law and Order Section.

"Yes, he has been arrested, and is charged with publishing falsehoods," Coltart said.

In a tweet, Chin'ono said he was being charged with publishing falsehoods for tweeting that a child had been beaten up by a police officer.

"They are taking me to the Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station.

Sikhala also raised an alarm on Twitter that police were hunting for him over the same allegations.

"I am gathering that after my arrest they want to expose me to COVID-19. If anything happens to me, let it be known to Zimbabweans that I am COVID-19-free as I speak," he claimed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of Chin'ono's arrest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155