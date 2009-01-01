Home | World | Africa | Police hunting down Sikhala

Police yesterday arrested Chin'ono and were reportedly hunting down MDC Alliance national vice-chairperson Job Sikhala over their social media comments on a report claiming that a Harare police officer killed a nine-month old baby using a truncheon.

Chin'ono's lawyer, Doug Coltart confirmed the arrest. He said he was at the police's Law and Order Section.

"Yes, he has been arrested, and is charged with publishing falsehoods," Coltart said.

In a tweet, Chin'ono said he was being charged with publishing falsehoods for tweeting that a child had been beaten up by a police officer.

"They are taking me to the Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station.

Sikhala also raised an alarm on Twitter that police were hunting for him over the same allegations.

"I am gathering that after my arrest they want to expose me to COVID-19. If anything happens to me, let it be known to Zimbabweans that I am COVID-19-free as I speak," he claimed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of Chin'ono's arrest.

