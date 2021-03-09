Home | World | Africa | Covid-19 death toll rises

THE country recorded two more Covid-19 related deaths and 32 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 36 321.

The Covid-19 death toll in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 489.

All the new cases that were recorded yesterday were local transmissions while the deaths were reported in Mashonaland West province.

The vaccination of frontline workers continues in all the country's provinces and 243 people were inoculated.

A total of 2 056 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and the positivity was 1,6 percent.

"As of March 9, at 3PM, there were 137 hospitalised patients. Of these 70 were asymptomatic, 30 had mild to moderate symptoms while 24 had severe symptoms and 13 were in intensive care units.

Active cases went down to 913 from 930 the previous day," according to a Ministry of Health and Child Care statement.

"As of 9 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 321 confirmed cases, including 33 919 recoveries and 1 489 deaths. There were 47 new recoveries and the national recovery rates stands at 93,4 percent while active cases go down to 913."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa