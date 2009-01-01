Home | World | Africa | Zinwa shelves tariff hike after outcry

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has with immediate effect suspended its plans to increase water tariffs following an outcry by various stakeholders.

Zinwa had planned to effect a 25 percent tariff increment starting from March 1, resulting in a backlash from water users.

In a statement, the authourity said the decision to revert to old tariffs was a result of feedback from consultations with various stakeholders.

"Zinwa, however, wishes to advise all clients with outstanding bills to take advantage of this development to settle their debts. Those intending to make payments can do so using the available Zinwa digital payments platforms that include Eco-Cash, One Money, Pay-now, Bank Transfers and where necessary, make physical payments at Zinwa banking halls," said Zinwa.

Any changes to the tariffs, it added, will be communicated at the appropriate time.

