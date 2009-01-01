Home | World | Africa | Mliswa loses remand fight
Mliswa loses remand fight



Norton legislator Temba Mliswa failed in his bid to be removed from remand after the court noted that his arrest was lawful and he consented to it on his initial appearance.

Magistrate Ms Tafadzwa Miti, in her ruling, said issues raised by Mliswa when contesting his placement on remand were triable and some form part of his defence.

Mliswa, who was being represented by Mr Musindo Hungwe, is alleged to have violated Covid-19 regulations when he hosted a press conference at his residence in Borrowdale, Harare, early last month.

