Mliswa loses remand fight
- 16 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Magistrate Ms Tafadzwa Miti, in her ruling, said issues raised by Mliswa when contesting his placement on remand were triable and some form part of his defence.
Mliswa, who was being represented by Mr Musindo Hungwe, is alleged to have violated Covid-19 regulations when he hosted a press conference at his residence in Borrowdale, Harare, early last month.
