Home | World | Africa | 1893 condemns On-going Human Rights abuses in Zimbabwe
Bravo! It's back to school
Chief Negomo plots to disturb DCC meeting

1893 condemns On-going Human Rights abuses in Zimbabwe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893MHRRM) has been alerted to the attempted abduction of the leader of Mthwakazi Republic Party in Zimbabwe, Mr Mqondisi Moyo, following events of the Floyd-Ambrose-Gate Farm scandal in Ntabazinduna, Matebeleland, where, Ambrose, a Zanu PF functionary together with Zanu PF police functionaries, are making unlawful attempts to take over a farm from one Brian Davies.

Subsequent to this attempted abduction, the Zanu PF functionary police have been running battles with Matebeleland Youths in Bulawayo and shooting at them wantonly in broad day light.

The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement condemns the government of Zimbabwe for this continued and systematic wanton violation of the rights of the people of Matebeleland, whether black, blue, green or yellow. It calls upon the immediate stopping of systematic human rights violations in Zimbabwe and in Matebeleland.

1893 Bayethe Board of Directors

Released by 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement Board

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177