Chief Negomo plots to disturb DCC meeting

Chiweshe chief Negomo born Luscious Chitsinde is reportedly fighting the newly elected ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee.

Allegations are that Negomo with the help of some losing candidates and the winning Mazowe DCC youth Timothy Gorejena met today in Glendale to plot the downfall of the Tafadzwa Musarara led DCC.

"We are worried with out Chiweshe traditional chief who is having sleepless night trying to fight the recently elected DCC squad chaired by Musarara," said the source who declined to be named.

"They held a meeting today in Glendale where they plotted to line up drunk party supporters and accuse Musarara of bedding a Glendale woman so that the DCC meeting will not materialise, fortunately we are very much aware of the plan and we are going to inform the police to be on the watch of any unbecoming behavior on the meeting tomorrow at Mazowe hotel."

Chief Negomo denied the allegations saying he was in Glendale for his personal duties.

"I was in Glendale for my personal duties as for the DCC meeting plot l am not aware," he said.

The youth chairperson Gore could not be reached for comment.

