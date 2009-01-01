Nyamayaro appointed new president of Warwickshire Law Society in UK
He also serves as the Press and Public relations Officer of the Warwickshire Law Society. Furthermore, he was voted to be the council member for Coventry and Warwickshire constituency in the national Law Society.
Mr Andrew Nyamayaro is an experienced solicitor , negotiator and litigator. He is a board member in various organisations. He has made keynote speeches to political parties, churches, human rights organisations and other various organisations. He has held voluntary positions including being a parent governor.
Mr Andrew Nyamayaro holds dual admission being an admitted legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and a solicitor in England and Wales.
