Nyamayaro appointed new president of Warwickshire Law Society in UK

Zimbabwean born solicitor and legal practitioner who is the Principal of Tann law Solicitors Mr Andrew Nyamayaro was recently appointed the President for the Warwickshire Law Society for the year 2021 to 2022.

He also serves as the Press and Public relations Officer of the Warwickshire Law Society. Furthermore, he was voted to be the council member for Coventry and Warwickshire constituency in the national Law Society.

Mr Andrew Nyamayaro is an experienced solicitor , negotiator and litigator. He is a board member in various organisations. He has made keynote speeches to political parties, churches, human rights organisations and other various organisations. He has held voluntary positions including being a parent governor.

Mr Andrew Nyamayaro holds dual admission being an admitted legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and a solicitor in England and Wales.

