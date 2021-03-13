ZAPU Europe set for elective AGM

This Saturday, 13/03/21, Zapu Europe will be hosting a virtual elective AGM. This an exciting time for the Europe Chapter as it is now time for a smooth handover-takeover moment. The smooth running of affairs has become second nature to this province, bearing in mind the turmoil that happens in sister opposition movements. It would be amiss not to mention the sterling work done by the out-going Chairlady Susan Ndlovu and her committee. They proved the doubters wrong by seeing through an extended term brought by the Covid 19 pandemic. They have managed to lure and nurture fresh talent that seems ready to step up and serve at the highest level of the party in this province. This is quite refreshing as it assures the membership that there will not be any recycling of the proverbial deadwood at provincial executive committee (PEC) level. The province is about to usher in some new faces that will outnumber any returning PEC members. In addition, the province seems ready to usher at least two presidential candidates ready to contest for the top job at the coming Zapu National Congress set for April 2021.

Enter Leo 'Mfanekhaya' Ndlovu. Leo Ndlovu will be contesting to be the chairperson of ZAPU Europe. He is not new to the PEC as he served as Secretary for Policy and Strategy where he has proven his mettle at influencing local and national ZAPU policy. He has become adept at negotiating and bringing opposition viewpoints to an amicable compromise. He has worked his way quietly to the top. In all truth, Leo has been elevated to that position by the membership who are in awe of his integrity and vision for ZAPU. He speaks his mind and he is his 'own man' as they say. That does not suggest that he does not listen, quite the opposite! He will give anyone a fair hearing before supporting or rejecting a particular stance. He has sharpened most of these soft leadership skills at district level where he served as Organising Secretary. The London-Luton District membership increased steadily due to his effective networking skills and personable approach. He also brings in some valuable entrepreneurial skills as a practising businessman himself. If he can cut it in business he stands a chance in reviving the province's financial coffers which have been ravaged by the obtaining economic conditions affecting European markets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the other corner is a formidable candidate vying for the same provincial chairperson's position. Ms Sithembiso Mpofu does not need an introduction as she has been in the trenches for some time. She claims that Zapu was literally formed in her father's homestead judging by the number of meetings in her family home that saw top Zapu leadership grace her village. The likes of the late Hon Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Robert Mugabe were amongst those who were eventually incarcerated with her father. In the prime of her youth she rose to become the youth chairperson of Insiza District. She was well known for her no nonsense approach. She is what is termed as a 'strong woman' in some quarters, whatever that means. She has shown able leadership as chairperson of the West Midlands District in the UK. In 2018 she chose to go home and tackle the bull by the horns by running for MP in Insiza constituency. Her campaign there was such a roadshow which brought the much needed publicity for the party in that neck of the woods. She lost the election but not her spirit. Now she has thrown her hat to lead as provincial chair of Europe while mulling over her nomination as the only female presidential candidate. She is ambitious and is offering her services to be a successor to the late Hon Dumiso Dabengwa.

It seems there can be only one winner in this election-Zapu Europe province. Either candidate brings in valuable experience and visionary leadership. The eligible voters seem relaxed as they know that it is a win-win situation for them. Either candidate that loses will continue to lead their respective districts which in turn would mean a win for the district that gets their woman or man back. The team that they will lead will provide the flavour of the in-coming PEC. That is why the voters should exercise a wise choice in choosing which team players are going to be in the new PEC. This is the PEC that is facing a historic and watershed congress that will make or break the ZAPU dream.