Arrest of corrupt council officials exposes ZANU PF's factionalism

THE arrest of three Mvurwi Town Council officials over the weekend on corruption charges has left ZANU PF divided.

Mvurwi Town Council chairperson Shereni Mazhambe (ZANU PF) is the complainant in the matter that got the Town Secretary Sheri Nyakudya (57), Housing and community services officer Letwin Watambwa (55) and Housing Clerk Simbarashe Kambare (45) arrested after they allegedly swindled more than ZWL$18 from desperate stand seekers by issuing them fake receipts.

ZANU PF Central committee member John Nhamburo is reported to have called the police demanding the release of the trio and sent a high powered youth delegation to threaten the police over their arrest.

After the visit from the furious youth the police felt threatened and temporarily released the trio while begging them to come for court the following day much to the surprise of Mvurwi community.

Nhamburo confirmed the case saying he had gathered information that the opposition (MDC) was harassing the Town Secretary hence he sent the delegation to inquire.

"I was called by some youth in Mvurwi telling me that the opposition was harassing the Town Secretary and was worried hence l sent our youths in the Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) but we later figured out that it was not the opposition as alleged it was a fight within our party," Nhamburo explained.

Nhamburo who owns two stands in Mvurwi which are believed to have been dubiously allocated by the trio did not deny that he wanted to protect his interests.

"I just got two stands one for market and a residential stands which l do not even know where it is and have not finished paying for it so l thought it was a fight between opposition and us but if they did commit an offense they should be arrested.

The complanaint Mazhambe has been criticized by some party members and yesterday he was summoned to Concession by ZANU PF officials to explain why he got the trio arrested.

Contacted for comment Mazhambe said he would get back to this reporter since he had a big exercise.

"I will get back to you after the big exercise l am going through," Mazhambe said.

The trio were denied bail at the Guruve magistrates courts and are set to appear at Bindura regional magistrates courts for further bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the president Emmerson Mnangagwa led government has been tightening screws for the arrest of opposition led councils and many opposition officials have been arrested.

