WATCH: Truck sinks trying to cross flooded river killing baby

Police in Mashonaland Central province are looking for a seven months old baby who drowned in a flooded river after a UD truck he was travelling in sunk in a flooded river in Bindura over the weekend.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.

The truck belongs to Bindura South legislator Remigious Matangira's (ZANU PF) family.

"We are looking for a seven months infant (Shingirirai Junior Kandeya) who drowned after a UD truck being driven by his father Shingirirai Kandeya (27) of Matangira farm Bindura," Mundembe said.

The truck submerged under Mazowe river and some of the passengers managed to swim to safety.

Police warned motorists to avoid crossing flooded rivers.

