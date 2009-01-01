Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Truck sinks trying to cross flooded river killing baby
Madhuku assisting Mnangagwa escape consequences of breaching constitution
Biti apologises for Chipinge witchcraft 'joke'

WATCH: Truck sinks trying to cross flooded river killing baby



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Police in Mashonaland Central province are looking for a seven months old baby who drowned in a flooded river after a UD truck he was travelling in sunk in a flooded river in Bindura over the weekend.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.

The truck belongs to Bindura South legislator Remigious Matangira's (ZANU PF) family.

"We are looking for a seven months infant (Shingirirai Junior Kandeya) who drowned after a UD truck being driven by his father Shingirirai Kandeya (27) of Matangira farm Bindura," Mundembe said.

The truck submerged under Mazowe river and some of the passengers managed to swim to safety.

Police warned motorists to avoid crossing flooded rivers.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177