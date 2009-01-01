ZPCS expects a bumper harvest
ZPCS Mashonaland Central province is expecting a harvest of 1533 tonnes of maize there by making local prisons food self sufficient.
The ZPCS Commissioner General Mudzi Cyril Ngawaite Chihobvu accompanied by two recently appointed deputy commissioner generals toured the services' Mt Darwin and Bindura farms highlighting that if rains persist excess production will be enough to channel to other provinces.'Since we had our handover and takeover in October last year we did not manage to come and visit officers and talk to them. How are we have also included the assessment of the production program in the ZPCS.'
The prisons boss also made a stop at Bindura prison and addressed officers.
The commissioner also toured Mazowe and Guruve prison farms on Tuesday before heading to other provinces.
He said food self sufficiency by prisons following good rains is expected to reduce pressure on treasury.
