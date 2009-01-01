Home | World | Africa | Subdued Covid-19 vaccine uptake worries Zimbabwe doctors
Tendai Biti implies that Chipinge is a habitat of witches, apologises
Poisoning scare as land barons' war turns nasty

Subdued Covid-19 vaccine uptake worries Zimbabwe doctors



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zimbabwean doctors have expressed concern over the subdued uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine as frontline workers continue to shun the Chinese Sinopharm jab, the only one currently in use.

Many people, including healthcare personnel, have questioned the safety and efficacy of the vaccine despite assurances by the government.

"[Only] 243 new vaccinations reported yesterday [Tuesday]. That's an average of 24 people being vaccinated per day per each province," said Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) treasurer-general Norman Matara.

"35,000 vaccinated in 3 weeks. The uptake is extremely low and worrying. Rwanda has vaccinated 200,000 people in four days. Where are we getting it wrong?"

Zimbabwe rolled out its immunisation programme some three weeks ago after receiving a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses from China.

The government, which aims to vaccinate 10 million people to achieve herd immunity, is awaiting more doses from the Chinese plus an allocation of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the global COVAX scheme.

But Matara worried the sluggish pace of vaccination and the apparent failure by government to galvanize a positive response leaves the country vulnerable to the respiratory disease that has since killed 1,489 Zimbabweans and infected 36,341 others.

"Vaccines are meant to be given to those who have not yet acquired the disease. That we had fewer cases compared to other countries should be a reason for vaccination not against," Matara reasoned.

"With limited access to vaccine supply, it would be unwise to give the vaccines to low-risk individuals and not vaccinate those at more risk. I think we still need to devise ways to increase uptake amongst the vulnerable."

A study by the Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians (ZCPHP) found that 49 percent of people "don't trust the government will provide a safe and effective vaccine," Matara said, shedding light on why most people are holding off.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 211