Former Vice President's Boy Ex-Zinara acting CEO goes into hiding

FORMER Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive officer Moses Julius Juma is on the run after losing a High Court appeal against his conviction for abuse of office.

Juma was first arrested in 2016 for abuse office but was released after former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko stormed Avondale Police Station and demanded his release.

Former Vice president Mphoko made headlines when he justified his behaviour by saying "These are my boys and I cannot let them be abused." It has not been established whether Former VP had criminal interest in the whole case.

After the operation restore legacy Juma was arrested for handpicking a tax consultancy company for a contract worth US$500 000 without going to tender. While former VP Mphoko was arrested for abuse of office, Nr Mphoko's case is still pending.

Juma was found guilty in 2018 and sentenced to 30 months in prison and was expected to serve two years in jail with six months being suspended for good behaviour.

Juma approached the High Court appealing against his conviction and was granted $5 000 bail. However, the apex court upheld his sentence.

In a statement yesterday ZACC said Juma has gone on the run.

"Moses Julius Juma former Zinara acting chief executive officer is a fugitive from justice. He was convicted and sentenced form criminal abuse of duty at the Rotten Row Magistrate Court. However, he appealed at the High Court against his conviction and sentence. He lost his appeal and has to serve his sentence. Anyone with information on his whereabouts to advise the ZACC on the following WhatsApp number 0719529483 or tipoff line 0242307065-7 0r 02422369602/5/8/14," read a ZACC statement posted on Twitter.

