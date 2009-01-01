BCC engages Zesa over power cuts
The most affected high-density suburbs are Nketa, Sizinda, and Old Pumula, among others.
Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube told Southern Eye that council was considering installing solar systems at its waterworks to ensure uninterrupted water supplies."Residents must use water wisely and they must make use of boreholes that are dotted around the city for purposes of washing, cleaning and watering of gardens," Ncube said.
"This will go a long way in conserving water. We are engaging Zesa to exempt us, and also council is working on putting solar systems at our pump stations."
The city has been experiencing power outages since a fire broke out at the Hwange Thermal Power Station recently. Zesa has blamed excessive rains which damaged its infrastructure, as well as vandalism of electricity cables.
