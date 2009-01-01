Zimra did well during lockdown

ONE of the major challenges that came with the COVID-19 lockdown, though necessary, was the continued ability to facilitate the movement of imports and exports.

As one of the importing firms in the energy sector, we required some documentation from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra). We were advised to submit all our papers through electronic platforms.

We feared that the process could take longer as we had tight deadlines. The team led by one Julianah Munongi-Chikwanda (as per her email address) was superb and professional. Within a record time of less than three working days they had sorted out everything.

I have never met any of the team members but they made me realise that COVID-19 presents new opportunities of doing business as the service was first class though conducted entirely online. These are men and women who put their lives at risk in the COVID-19 era deserve a pat on the back.

As a nation, we owe them a lot of gratitude and may they continue on the path of diligence and integrity and superb customer service. This is the kind of commitment that makes a difference in terms of our international competitiveness and the ease of doing business.

May I thank this team at Zimra that has kept the country moving forward during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period.

As a nation we must celebrate these professional patriots for keeping the country moving in a very tough climate. They are dedicated. They have the country at heart. Please keep up the good work team Zimra.

With this level of commitment Zimbabwe will surely rise again. Well done to Munongi-Chikwanda and team and may the Lord protect you as you remain on the frontline for the national cause.