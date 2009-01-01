Home | World | Africa | Hodzi dismisses Judge's call for return to law school

PROSECUTOR-GENERAL Kumbirai Hodzi says he had no reason to return to law school as recently advised by High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi who had accused the public official of bungling a bail application case involving a notorious armed robber.

Justice Chitapi on Thursday advised the Prosecutor General to go back to law school and familiarise himself with the country's statutes.

This was after Hodzi had allegedly messed up in a bail appeal in a case involving suspected notorious armed robber, Musa Taj Abdul, his accomplices Rudolph Tapiwa Kanhanga and Godfrey Mupamhanga.

But Hodzi defiantly said his professional training and experience were sufficient to competently discharge his duties.

"I am still very sharp, and I don't need to go to any law school, like what others have said," said Hodzi while talking to the media soon after he was vaccinated for Covid-19 at his offices in Harare.

Justice Chitapi last Thursday dismissed Hodzi's appeal against the case.

The case was granted bail by High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero last December.

Justice Chitapi said he was stunned by Hodzi's failure to comprehend legal fundamentals when making an appeal.

He also said it had worryingly become the norm for officials at the National Prosecuting Authority to rush to courts armed with poor applications.

Hodzi was appointed PG following public interviews which were held by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in 2019.

This was despite coming fifth out of the 10 candidates for the top job.

He had failed to score 70% mark which was required in the interviews.

The PG was then handpicked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had rejected three front runners namely Calvin Mantsebo, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka and Misheck Hogwe.

