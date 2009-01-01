Man burns own children with plastics
The man, whose name is being withheld, is alleged to have burnt the children with plastics all over their bodies and used a wooden stick to beat them up.
They sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest yesterday and warned the public against child abuse.
