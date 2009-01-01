Lighting bolt kills 3, injures 1
The three - Tongai Gandiwa (32), Stewart Phiri (23) and Shadreck Bvudzijena (age unknown) - were pronounced dead on arrival at Kenzamba Clinic.
Tongai's brother, Shine (30), who sustained serious burns, was taken to the same clinic where he received medication.
Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident and said the four where sitting under a tree when the thunderbolt struck.
