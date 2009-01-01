Home | World | Africa | Lighting bolt kills 3, injures 1
Lighting bolt kills 3, injures 1



THREE men were on Thursday last week killed by a lightning bolt at Mhembwechena Business Centre in Makonde district, while one was seriously injured.

The three - Tongai Gandiwa (32), Stewart Phiri (23) and Shadreck Bvudzijena (age unknown) - were pronounced dead on arrival at Kenzamba Clinic.

Tongai's brother, Shine (30), who sustained serious burns, was taken to the same clinic where he received medication.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident and said the four where sitting under a tree when the thunderbolt struck.

