Mnangagwa receives second batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

ZIMBABWE has received its second batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines and the consignment from China has 344 000 doses.

As at March 15 2021, Zimbabwe had 36 504 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, including 34 051 recoveries and 1 504 deaths.

To date, a total of 37 660 front line workers have been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting tweeted that the second batch of Sinopharm Covid19 vaccines arrived in Zimbabwe this morning.

"The consignment has a total of 344 000 doses, consisting of the second Chinese donation of 200 000 doses plus the first 144 000 doses of Zimbabwe's commercial order with Sinopharm," tweeted the Ministry.

Government started the Covid-19 vaccination exercise about three weeks ago targeting frontline workers after receiving 200 000 Covid-19 vaccines from China.

China donated an additional 200 000 doses about two weeks ago while Government procured 600 000 vaccine doses from China.

An additional 1,2 million doses are expected in the country as Zimbabwe seeks to vaccinate 10 million citizens to achieve herd immunity.

