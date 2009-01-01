Home | World | Africa | 2 people die in road accident
Axe rampage killer escapes jail
Dialogue with Chamisa

2 people die in road accident



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
TWO people died on the spot and 15 others were seriously injured when a Toyota Hiace omnibus they were travelling in that was towing a body for burial, bursts a rear tyre and overturned.

The horrific accident occurred on Monday at the 368km-peg along the Bulawayo-Harare Road at around 5pm.

The vehicle was enroute to Shangani from Pumula suburb in Bulawayo with 16 passengers on board.

The deceased are Jimson Ndlovu (60) from Pumula suburb and Sylvanos Mabvumba (53) under Chief Nemangwe of Gokwe.

Their bodies were taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary, while the injured passengers were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident.

‘‘I can confirm that at around 5pm on Monday, Amon Ndebele from Pumula Bulawayo was driving a Toyota Hiace with 16 passengers on board. The vehicle had a rear right tyre burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road. The vehicle overturned and plunged into a small bridge. The trailer got disconnected from the vehicle as a result. Two died and 15 were injured including the driver,'' said Insp Mangena.

The body that was in the trailer was transferred to another vehicle and other family members proceeded to Shangani for the burial.

Insp Mangena urged motorist to check their vehicles before travelling to avoid road accidents.

‘‘I urge all motorists to check if their vehicles are roadworthy before travelling and to exercise extreme caution to avoid loss of life,'' said Insp Mangena.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 243