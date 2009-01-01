Makandiwa a 'Sanballat and Tobiah' of our time

Over decades and if not centuries, the world vaccinated and controlled measles. The world vaccinated and stopped polio in its tracks. Tuberculosis is under control because of vaccination. The same goes with many other diseases that inflicted human nature at some point in the history of mankind.

Today hope is that COVID-19 can become a disease of the past by the same template, the virus like its predecessors will be once again stopped by the vaccine.

Resources have been mobilised and synergies have been established to ensure that head immunity is achieved within the shortest period of time to serve lives.



However, in recent months, news has been awash with different views about the COVID-19 vaccines especially the Chinese Sinopharm currently being rolled out in the country to frontline workers such as health professionals, border post officials and security forces.

Some of the views are detrimental to human race; they are toxic, and anti-human. In short, some of the views are hazardous as they are meant to frustrate Government's efforts to roll out the vaccine.

Various theories were put forward, memes were designed, and cartoons were drawn especially against the vaccine.

What is most surprising and disturbing is that non-experts in the medical field, opposition politicians, political activists and cad religious leaders made more noise than experts, discouraging the uptake of the vaccine and questioning the contents of same.

Some of the critics of the COVID-19 vaccine were cautioned that they should know the ingredients of the beef or pork sausages before knowing the particles of the vaccine.

Among the cad religious leaders is Emmanuel Makandiwa, Leader and Founder of the United International Family Church (UFIC.)

The big question which will be explored in future is why the experts were less loud than those with no knowledge about the vaccine. Maybe the answer is in the old adage, an empty vessel makes more noise.

In one of his rants about the vaccine, Makandiwa had this to say, "We want to see the test subject 10 years after vaccination before it is given to people. Have they created that place that the person gets in for five (5) minutes representative of five (5) years? How are you going to manipulate the process so as to monitor the behaviour of the subject after vaccination? So don't tell me that there is going to be a vigorous test of vaccines, is there a place?

"We want to see the subject first because you can't tell me that you administer the vaccine to one person today and the following day, you say it's safe for use by everyone. The problem now is that when people begin to see the darker side of this thing, it will be too late. By the time you realise that you have put the wrong thing into people's bodies, what you are going to need to neutralise the vaccines and to recreate the DNA that you would have distorted and to restore the pattern that you would have tampered with in the human body. Some may say I want to discourage people from receiving the only solution. Who said it's the only solution? I asked this question last time, the virus has changed so many times and we are still holding onto the vaccine that was created for the first virus.

"No one is explaining that. You must understand that these people are very cunning. Don't believe these world leaders that are being vaccinated on television; that is not your vaccine. That is not even a vaccine, that's a lie! Our leaders are not like Jesus, they are never ready to die for people. You rather all die so that they can live. They can't be the first ones to receive this thing, why should you be deceived."

In the book of Nehemiah in the Bible, Sanballat and Tobiah were local governors who strongly opposed Nehemiah's helping the Jews. The two mocked God's people and tried to discourage them. Sanballat and Tobiah planned a surprise attack against God's people, but God's people found out. They kept working rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem—with a trowel in one hand and a sword in the other.

Makandiwa is a Sanballat and Tobiah of our time. He is an enemy of progress. Nehemiah 2 verse 10 records that Sanballat and Tobiah were upset about Nehemiah's work: "When Sanballat the Horonite and Tobiah the Ammonite official heard about this, they were very much disturbed that someone had come to promote the welfare of the Israelites."

In the same manner Makandiwa is upset that Government is promoting the welfare of Zimbabweans through the COVID-19 vaccine.

Like Nehemiah and his team, Government is pressing on with the COVID-19 vaccination programme despite massive opposition from some sections of the society, the Sanballats and Tobiahs of this world.

All things being equal, Makandiwa should be charged with incitement as he is inciting people to shun the vaccine meant to save lives in the country.

It is also because of people like Makandiwa, that the Patriotic Bill is in motion as what he is peddling is unpatriotic.

Those debating the bill should expedite the process to punish people like Makandiwa.