'Vaccination will guarantee achieving vision 2030' said Mnangagwa - it's idiotic 'Kurotomoka!'

"The National covid-19 Vaccination Programme will further guarantee a Zimbabwe that continues on its course to achieve Vision 2030. We are determined to emerge out of this pandemic with greater capability to play a more effective role towards peace, harmony and prosperity within the comity of nations," said President Mnangagwa after receiving the second batch of Sinopharm vaccines.

"My administration is confident that this vaccination intervention will greatly contribute to our country's realisation of herd immunity. We are making steady progress in the fight against the pandemic and in the on-going National COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-out Programme."

Zanu PF achieving vision 2030 is not just wishful thinking, it is idiotic!

Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is open for business!" mantra has failed to attract the much hoped for investors because everyone could see the country was still a pariah state ruled by corrupt and incompetent thugs. If anyone still doubted the country had not change since the November 2017 military coup all doubt evaporated when Zanu PF blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections.

By the end of 2019 it was clear the Zimbabwe economy was still in serious trouble. The corona virus outbreak has made the bad economic situation even worse.

A November 2019 World Bank report said 34% of Zimbabwe's population was living in extreme poverty; i.e. they could not afford one decent meal a day let alone other basic necessities such as education for the children and health care.

The economic disruption caused by the corona virus in the last year alone must have pushed the number living in extreme poverty to 40%. The country has been slow in procuring the coronavirus vaccine and will be very luck to get enough vaccines for 10 million by June 2022. By then the number of Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty will be 50% plus!

The country's education and health care services have all but collapsed. Decades of under funding had taken their toll and the corona virus delivered the coup de grace.

NRZ has 10 out of 67 working locomotives. How the mighty have fallen! NRZ had over 50 electric locos plus four times as many diesel ones in the 1980s! Many other big companies are in similar rot and decay.

Zimbabwe's economy shrink by a staggering 50% in the period 2000 to 2008 under the double whammy of collapsing agricultural sector and the regime's money printing crazy that saw inflation rate soar to 500 billion percent.

Vision 2030 is about Zimbabwe attaining middle income status. To achieve that Zimbabwe's economy will have to grow by 25% plus every year! An impossible feat considering this will be happening in a country with very poor infrastructure, a poorly educated and sickly labour force governed by corrupt and incompetent leaders!

Even is there was no corona virus pandemic Zimbabwe was never going to achieve 5% economic recovery year on year let alone the 25%. As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state the country has no chance of any meaningful economic recovery.

Zanu PF has destroyed the middle income economy it inherited in 1980. It is easier to destroy than to create. Achieve vision 2030! In your dreams, Mr Mnangagwa. "Kurotomoka!" as one would say in Shona.