Home | World | Africa | 'No govt bailout for schools'
Parly exposes steel firm's fraudulent certification
Date set for launch of tobacco marketing season

'No govt bailout for schools'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
GOVERNMENT has ruled out financially bailing out schools which might have incurred overheads in 2020 when schools were closed, NewsDay reported.

Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Edgar Moyo announced the decision in Parliament last week after several schools pleaded for financial bailout to offset overhead costs incurred during the lockdown period.

Most schools were left in the red after the forced closure as a result of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"There has not been any consideration of that kind of grant, looking at the number of schools in the country close to 10 000 and their different locations and circumstances," Moyo said.

He said some schools had approached the Primary and Secondary Education ministry seeking bailouts, but he ruled out any assistance from government.

"However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, some schools approached the ministry regarding those issues of overheads which are always there. Whether the school is running or not, the advice was to discuss the matter with the parents and come up with levies to just cover those basic overheads without touching parents' school fees because some of the expenses would not really require those fees," Moyo said.

Schools opened on Monday under a phased approach, with examination classes being the first to return to school.

The remaining classes will resume lessons on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 238