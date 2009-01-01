England based Zimbabwean boxer targets top English title
- 4 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This will be his maiden fight for the super flyweight title currently held by Anthony Cacase.
In this bout, Smokin, as Maphosa is affectionately known, would have to be at his best as he faces a shrewd and seasoned campaigner, Derbyshire, a two-time former Doncaster champion.
Nevertheless, the Beitbridge-born fighter is confident of victory in what is set to be his first fight since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports worldwide.
"I am really looking forward to this fight, this my first title fight. It has been a long time coming," he said.
"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been supporting my career from back home to here in England. I say let's do it together."
Maphosa (26) is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts and will hope to keep this record for this title.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles