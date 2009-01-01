Home | World | Africa | England based Zimbabwean boxer targets top English title
Date set for launch of tobacco marketing season
Mthuli Ncube under fire over COVID-19 bailout loan

England based Zimbabwean boxer targets top English title



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 46 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwean boxer Joe Maphosa is confident that he will floor Craig Derbyshire as he pushes to win the English super flyweight title on July 31.

This will be his maiden fight for the super flyweight title currently held by Anthony Cacase.

In this bout, Smokin, as Maphosa is affectionately known, would have to be at his best as he faces a shrewd and seasoned campaigner, Derbyshire, a two-time former Doncaster champion.

Nevertheless, the Beitbridge-born fighter is confident of victory in what is set to be his first fight since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports worldwide.

"I am really looking forward to this fight, this my first title fight. It has been a long time coming," he said.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been supporting my career from back home to here in England. I say let's do it together."

Maphosa (26) is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts and will hope to keep this record for this title.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 238