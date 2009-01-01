Home | World | Africa | Village heads up in arms with MRDC over Rosa hospital boundary

VILLAGE heads in Chiweshe ward nine and 10 are up in arms with Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) over Rosa hospital's boundary.

The village heads last year petitioned Mazowe Central legislator Syden Chidamba to address the issue.

Chidamba then invited ZANU PF politburo member Fortune Chasi and the Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) yesterday.

The village heads accused council of parcelling out hospital land to business people in Chiweshe.

"We petitioned our Member of Parliament after we saw our hospital land being given to business people and structures are being built without our concern so we want the leaders to help us because we need to develop our hospital,"Garikai Kanengoni said.

MRDC engineer Cleophas Mupereki who was standing in for Chief Executive Officer confirmed that they did not consult the village heads since there was expansion and not a new development.

"We did not consult you because it was expansion of the land that had already been allocated through the initiative of ward 9 and 10 councillors.

However there was a clash between ward 9 councillor John Mudzonga who is also the council chairperson and her vice chairperson Chakabvepi Chinhema ward 10 on the boundary of the hospital.

Mudzonga said he controlled the hospital together with the MP but now they are politicising development issues.

"This hospital is in my ward and we fostered a lot of developments here this meeting is becoming political instead of developmental l contributed a lot in the construction of a mortuary here together with the MP but ever since the boundary issues errupted we are no longer united," fumed Mudzonga

Chinhema accused Mudzonga of trying to take glory on the hospital and warned him to stop sending thugs to harass her.

"We all contributed here and no one should take glory and l am imploring you chairman to stop sending your guys who threaten me we are all from one party and one day we will leave these offices let us work in peace," Chinhema said.

Politburo member Chasi said council should consult villagers first before making decisions as enshrined in the Constitution.

"This issue is simple we have a Constitution that governs us in the construction the council is mandated to consult villagers hence we should be at peace here in Mazowe," Chasi said.

The hospital's sister n charge Abeshel Mundandishe said they needed to expand the hospital since it is at the centre of Chiweshe and covering a wider area.

"We really need to expand this hospital because we have a small portion as it stands we are at war with health organizations as our incinerator is close to our kitchen and that is not healthy," lamented Mundandishe.

"We also need houses for our nurses hence the expansion of this hospital is key.

Meanwhile, the District Coordinating Committee secretary for information Kushinga Dutiro said they came to hear the grieviences and take them further.

"As DCC we came to hear the people's grieviences and take them further to responsible authorities." Dutiro said.

