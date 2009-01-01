Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa appoints Prophet Angel

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned evangelical preacher Prophet Uebert Angel as Presidential envoy and Ambassador At Large to the America's and Europe responsible for deepening investment in the country.

Prophet Angel and his wife, Berverly held a meeting with President Mnangagwa this afternoon at State House in Harare where he was conferred with that role.

Briefing journalists soon after meeting President Mnangagwa, Prophet Angel said he will start hitting the ground running next week by bringing businesspersons to explore opportunities in the country

He said he will use his connections globally and his entrepreneurship abilities to promote investment in the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa