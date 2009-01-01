Home | World | Africa | Tendai Biti expelled from Parliament
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  7 hours 5 minutes ago
MDC Alliance MPs Tendai Biti, Willias Madzimure and Settlement Chikwinya and three other party legislators have all been recalled from parliament by their former party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The shock announcement was made Wednesday by National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda.

The other lawmakers who have been expelled are Mutasa South MP, Regai Tsunga, Pumula's Sichelesile Mahlangu and Nkulumane MP Kucaca Phulu.

The recalls were made at the behest of PDP secretary general Benjamin Rukanda.

More to follow....

