Bloodbath in Chamisa camp

PARLIAMENT yesterday sounded the death knell of the MDC Alliance after it announced the recall of six key legislators at the behest of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), effectively decimating the loose coalition of opposition parties which has now lost 48 MPs through recalls since last year.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance garnered 88 seats during the July 2018 elections.

This is the first time PDP has recalled its MPs, taking a cue from MDC-T, which has recalled 42 MPs seconded to the MDC Alliance.

The latest recalls, which affected Tendai Biti (Harare East), Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula), and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South), came after High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba ruled last Thursday that the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga had the power to recall its MPs seconded to the MDC Alliance.

Justice Chirawu-Mugomba, in an extempore judgment, ruled that once a person supported another party, it translated to "self-expulsion" from the original party.

In a letter sent to Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda to recall the six MPs, PDP secretary-general Benjamin Rukanda claimed that clauses 20 and 30 of the MDC Alliance agreement stipulated that the MPs remained PDP members despite winning the 2018 parliamentary seats on an MDC Alliance ticket.

Rukanda's letter to Mudenda said the recalls were in terms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the legislators concerned had ceased to belong to the PDP, which was a member of the MDC Alliance.

The MDC Alliance was formed in terms of the constitutive agreement signed by seven opposition parties on August 5, 2017.

"In terms of the agreement, seven political parties concluded a non-competing political co-operation agreement for purposes of contesting the 2018 general elections. In terms of clause 20 of the agreement, the member parties retained their individual identities and independence.

"Further, in terms of clause 30 of the agreement, each member party chose its own MPs given under its quota and retained authority over the same. Our party was a political party that these MPs belonged to at the time of the last election in 2018," read the PDP letter to Mudenda.

Rukanda's letter was copied to the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDCT, MDC led by Welshman Ncube, the Multi-racial Christian Democrats, Zanu Ndonga, Zimbabwe People First and Transform Zimbabwe.

